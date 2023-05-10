The Open Cup is here!

FC Dallas takes on Nashville SC tonight in their first US Open Cup game of 2023, with the winner set to move on to the Round of 16 against either Memphis or Birmingham of the USL Championship.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez has picked his 11 for tonight’s game:

Changes from last week

So where to start? The defense is drastically different for this one with Jose Martinez suspended and Nksoi Tafari injured still. In a way, we have four fullbacks on the field with Sam Junqua in the midfield (a spot he has played in before with Houston) and Geovane Jesus in the middle of the defense. Jimmy Maurer also gets his first start of the year.

As expected, Paul Arriola is sitting this one out but Jader Obrian and Alan Velasco are on the bench to begin this one, possibly saving those guys more for this weekend in Austin.

And then you have Tsiki Ntsabeleng getting a start in the attack, something he hasn’t done at the professional level. He was a forward during his college days at Oregon State.

Who we could see in the second half

It’s a smaller bench but one with plenty of punch and power. Don’t be shocked that Obrian and Velasco get minutes in the second half. The same for Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo. I do wonder if Nolan Norris could get his chance in this one as well.

Here is what Nashville is working with

A lot of rotation for Nashville.

Catch the game on B/R App or B/R Football YouTube. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.