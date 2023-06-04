FC Dallas lost their fifth game of the 2023 season on Saturday night, losing 2-1 to Nashville SC.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Sam Junqua – 55’), José Martínez, Sebastien Ibeagha (Geovane Jesus – 55’), Nkosi Tafari; Alan Velasco, Nolan Norris (Bernard Kamungo – 81’), Facundo Quignon, Herbert Endeley (Jesús Jiménez – 55’); Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira.



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Collin Smith, Amet Korça, José Mulato.



Nashville SC — Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (Josh Bauer – 58’), Shaq Moore; Alex Muyl (Randall Leal – 67’ ), Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy (Jan Gregus – 84’); Fafà Picault (Jacob Shaffelburg – 67’), Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury, (Taylor Washington – 84’).



Substitutes not used — Elliot Panicco, Tah Anunga, Dax McCarthy, Ethan Zubak.



Scoring Summary:

NSH: Nolan Norris (own goal`) – 9’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon) – 25’

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Daniel Lovitz) – 77’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Nolan Norris (caution) – 43’

NSH: Jan Gregus (caution) – 88’

NSH: Taylor Washington (caution) – 90’+6’



Weather: Cloudy, 81°F

Attendance: 16,890

Stats

POSTGAME QUOTES FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on tonight’s game…

“The result was not fair, we produced a game that should have resulted in a win tonight. We need to focus on capitalizing the chances we have as there were several opportunities that should have ended in a goal and we have to do better.”



Thoughts on Nolan and Herbert’s Performance…

“They both did a great job, we are giving young players the opportunity and they are getting the job done. It is good to see young players come out to the field and help the team, especially right now as the team needs players like them.”



Winger Herbert Endeley

On the result…

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the victory we wanted today, but they’re a quality team with quality players. I’m sure we’ll use this to bounce back in our next game Wednesday and get the result we deserve.”



On his first MLS start…

“It’s a great moment for me. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without everyone in this locker room with my teammates and coaches pushing me to get better every single day. I’m happy for my family and myself as well, it was a surprise because I didn’t tell my parents so I’m sure they were a bit surprised when they saw the lineup. I’m just very happy to be part of this team.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On his return…

“These fans never disappoint, I think the atmosphere was great again. Even though we were losing they were still cheering until the last second, so it says a lot about our fans.”



On the final goal…

“I think he (Hany Mukhtar) got played in and was in a 1v1 with José, then with a little bit of luck he went through José and our defenders crashed into each other. Then he ran into me and there was another Nashville player that he could’ve also passed to so I had to shift my stance. If you give him (Mukhtar) a little bit of room he’ll punish you, so I think it was a good finish. It was a hard one for me to save.”



Fullback Sam Junqua

On the tough stretch with injuries to the team…

“From the outside, it can look like that. But I also think that despite all that, guys have stepped up and we performed well enough to get results. This week, they haven't fallen for us. And I think that the message that we've been speaking about as a team is that even if we do all the right things, we might not get rewarded when we want to get rewarded. But that's going to come if we keep doing the right things.”



On preparing for this stretch with so many matches…

“We're in the rhythm of that and we all know what it takes to recover for these games, and that we're going to need everybody.So we just keep going in the same way, the same rhythm that we have been.”

