FC Dallas looks to pick up another road win this weekend as they take on Minnesota United on Sunday evening.

The two sides squared off in the season opener, with the Loons picking up a 1-0 win on a second half goal from Mender Garcia. Minnesota would go on from there to be unbeaten in their first five games of the season before losing three straight, including a 1-0 loss at Seattle last weekend. The Loons did pick up a 3-1 win on Tuesday night against Detroit City in the US Open Cup.

FC Dallas had their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend in a 3-1 loss at New York City FC.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Paul Arriola - The Dallas captain hasn’t had the same season he did in 2022 but could be a moment for him to begin to find his footing in 2023 after a trade rumor sparked up about him this week.

Keep scoring - After being shutout in the 1-0 loss to Minnesota United on February 25, FC Dallas has scored at least once in the past eight matches. The last time Dallas had a run of more than eight consecutive MLS matches while scoring

at least one goal was a run of nine straight from July to September 2018.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,817 minutes and made 23 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)

Questionable: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Minnesota Notes:

Key player for Minnesota: Sang Bin Jeong

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Emanuel Reynoso

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Ryen Jiba (knee), Mikael Marques (ankle)

Questionable: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:00 PM

Venue: Allianz Field

Available Streaming: FS1, MLS Season Pass (this weekend’s game is free for Apple users without Season Pass!)

Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

Weather: 48 degrees, potential rain