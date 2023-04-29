FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas hopes to get revenge on the Loons.
FC Dallas looks to pick up another road win this weekend as they take on Minnesota United on Sunday evening.
The two sides squared off in the season opener, with the Loons picking up a 1-0 win on a second half goal from Mender Garcia. Minnesota would go on from there to be unbeaten in their first five games of the season before losing three straight, including a 1-0 loss at Seattle last weekend. The Loons did pick up a 3-1 win on Tuesday night against Detroit City in the US Open Cup.
FC Dallas had their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend in a 3-1 loss at New York City FC.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Paul Arriola - The Dallas captain hasn’t had the same season he did in 2022 but could be a moment for him to begin to find his footing in 2023 after a trade rumor sparked up about him this week.
Keep scoring - After being shutout in the 1-0 loss to Minnesota United on February 25, FC Dallas has scored at least once in the past eight matches. The last time Dallas had a run of more than eight consecutive MLS matches while scoring
at least one goal was a run of nine straight from July to September 2018.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,817 minutes and made 23 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)
Questionable: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: none
Minnesota Notes:
Key player for Minnesota: Sang Bin Jeong
We highlighted the new attacker for the Loons in our scouting report, which you can get by clicking the link below.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Emanuel Reynoso
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Ryen Jiba (knee), Mikael Marques (ankle)
Questionable: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 9:00 PM
Venue: Allianz Field
Available Streaming: FS1, MLS Season Pass (this weekend’s game is free for Apple users without Season Pass!)
Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU
Weather: 48 degrees, potential rain