After sitting out the usual Saturday evening time slot, FC Dallas is back in action tonight against Minnesota United as they look to close out the month of April with a positive result.

Estevez has his lineup set for tonight against the Loons:

Changes from last week

Where to begin with this one?

Jesus Ferreira returns to the top of the lineup after not starting last week due to his national team duties in the midweek. Jesus Jimenez goes back to the bench for this one.

With Alan Velasco still out (he didn’t travel), Jader Obrian gets another start. Keep an eye on Obrian; he’s one yellow card away from a suspension here too.

From there, there are a few changes to get into with Sam Junqua making his first start in place of Marco Farfan (my gut tells me this is a load management type of change from Nico Estevez), Ema Twumasi also returns after being moved to the bench with the emergence of Geovane Jesus. Again, that one feels like a smart rotation move by Estevez.

Speaking of rotation, Sebastian Ibeagha and Jose Martinez are the starters in the middle of the defense again, similar to the season opener against the Loons.

Lastly, it appears Nksoi Tafari was a late scratch due to injury.

Who we could see in the second half

I think it is safe to say you could pencil in the two Jesuses. I also think Farfan is a possible sub as well, depending on how Junqua does in this first start. Maybe Bernard Kamungo too?

Here is what Minnesota is working with

Catch the game on Apple TV or FS1. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.