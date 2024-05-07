The march to a third US Open Cup trophy begins tonight as FC Dallas is back at home against USL Championship side Memphis 901.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Nico Estevez rotated his lineup a lot last weekend in Toronto and paid for it. Well, that rotation was for tonight.

Jesus Ferreira returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Toronto. He’ll be joined by Tsiki Ntsabeleng, who is making his first start of 2024. Both will support Petar Musa, who is making his debut in the US Open Cup.

The midfield will be fairly defensive again, like we saw in Toronto, but Asier Illarramendi and Patrickson Delgado return as starters. Marco Farfan will be on the left wing, and Herbert Endeley will return to the starting XI for the first time since February on the left.

Defensively, the back three in Toronto remain the same: Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, and Sebastien Ibeagha start in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

There is a smaller bench tonight for the US Open Cup. Really, anyone seems like an option here, but I’ll stick with Eugune Ansah (I'm not sure about the typo in the graphic card, but he’s there). Bernard Kamungo, Logan Farrington, and Liam Fraser could all get minutes in this one.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korca (groin), Paul Arriola (undisclosed)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Memphis is working with

Well, they’re a tad slow on the graphics for social.

How to watch

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLSSoccer.com

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMEM

☀️ Weather: 87, sunny

