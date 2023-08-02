© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas begins their Knockout Round journey in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side Mazatlan.

Nico Estevez’s club is coming off a nice 3-0 win last week in the group stage over Necaxa and will hope to replicate that in the Round of 32 stage tonight.

The winner of this game will host the winner of the Inter Miami and Orlando City game that is also taking place this evening.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - It has been Leagues Cup Lletget so far for FC Dallas. Why not continue that good feeling tonight?

How we got here: FC Dallas advanced to the Round of 32 after finishing second in Group South 4 thanks to a draw against Charlotte FC, followed by a 3-0 win over Club Necaxa.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Jesus Jimenez

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Mazatlan Notes:

Key player for Mazatlan: Ake Loba

How they got here: Mazatlán topped Group South 1 after an impressive 3-1 win over Austin FC and a penalty shootout win against FC Juarez.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: n/a

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMFC

☀️ Weather: 97, hot