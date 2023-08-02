FC Dallas vs Mazatlan: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas has a tough challenge in their first Knockout Round game.
FC Dallas begins their Knockout Round journey in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side Mazatlan.
Nico Estevez’s club is coming off a nice 3-0 win last week in the group stage over Necaxa and will hope to replicate that in the Round of 32 stage tonight.
The winner of this game will host the winner of the Inter Miami and Orlando City game that is also taking place this evening.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - It has been Leagues Cup Lletget so far for FC Dallas. Why not continue that good feeling tonight?
How we got here: FC Dallas advanced to the Round of 32 after finishing second in Group South 4 thanks to a draw against Charlotte FC, followed by a 3-0 win over Club Necaxa.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Jesus Jimenez
Questionable: none
On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: none
Mazatlan Notes:
Key player for Mazatlan: Ake Loba
We discussed the former Nashville DP in our preview of Mazatlan, which you can read all about here:
How they got here: Mazatlán topped Group South 1 after an impressive 3-1 win over Austin FC and a penalty shootout win against FC Juarez.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: n/a
Questionable: none
International duty: none
How to watch
📅 Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM
🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMFC
☀️ Weather: 97, hot