FC Dallas secured their place in the Round of 16 in this year’s Leagues Cup on Wednesday night with a 2-1 win over Mazatlán FC.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua, José Martínez (Sebastien Ibeagha – 65’) , Nkosi Tafari, Geovane Jesus; Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 87)’, Sebastian Lletget (Paxton Pomykal – 77’); Jáder Obrian (Eugene Ansah – 64’)) , Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo (Paul Arriola – 65’) .



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Antonio Carrera, Amet Korça, Ema Twumasi, Dante Sealy, Edwin Cerrillo, Jesús Jiménez.



Mazatlán FC — Ricardo Gutiérrez; Francisco Venegas (José Madueña – 57’), Lucas Merolla (Néstor Vidrio – 72’), Facundo Almada, Bryan Colula; Andrés Montaño, Jefferson Intriago; Eduard Bello (David Colman – 57’), Sergio Flores (Ramiro Árciga – 72’), Alan Medina (Ake Loba – 81’); Luis Amarilla.



Substitutes not used — Hugo González, Brian Betancourt, Omar Moreno, Miguel Sansores, Jair Díaz, Luis Olivas.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Alan Velasco (penalty kick) – 48’

MZT: Andres Montaño (Luis Amarilla) – 57’

DAL: Eugene Ansah (Jesus Ferreira) – 75’



Misconduct Summary:

MZT: Jefferson Intriago (caution) – 30’

DAL: Sam Junqua (caution) – 42’

MZT: Lucas Merolla (caution) – 46’



Weather: Sunny, 105ºF

Attendance: 6,844

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On Leagues Cup Play…

“I hope the Leagues Cup tournament helps us get back on track in MLS play. Prior to the Leagues Cup, we hit a phase of injuries where we lost our style of play, and the Leagues Cup has helped us recover it and helped us get our players back into game rhythm. Our play style has evolved positively throughout the tournament. We are very happy to get to the Round of 16 after three different games against three different teams.”



On Euguene Ansah…

“(Eugene) Ansah is a player that changes the game. He has energy, and throughout his career, he has always scored goals. He scored because he is positioned well, all throughout the danger zone. Ansah is a player that is calm on the ball. I am very happy with how well he has fit into FC Dallas.”



Forward Eugene Ansah

On scoring the match-winning goal…

“It felt amazing to score the goal tonight. When I’m on the bench, I look forward to scoring and making an impact when I come in because when you’re sitting there as a player, you want to prove yourself. Tonight I wanted to come into the game to push the team and help contribute. I’m very happy that I was able to come into the game and score to help us win, and I’m looking forward to the next match.”



On mentally preparing to come in as a substitute…

“When I am sitting on the bench, I am always focused on the game. Coming from the bench, I already knew what I needed to do when coming into the game. It makes me feel really good that I am able to contribute to the team. It is important to always keep pushing and stay motivated as we have to fight until the end.”



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On the team’s performance…

“I think we started off the game with the right intensity and the right mindset. We knew it was going to be hot. We knew it was going to be a long game. I think overall, the team handled business, and we kept pushing until we could score the second goal and finish out the game.”



On teammate Eugene Ansah’s play lately…

“He’s a guy that works hard. He’s a guy in training that’s always asking and demanding from players. He’s always willing to adapt and to listen to guys that have already played in this role and this system. We’re glad with his performance, and we’re glad that he’s able to come in and score goals and make a difference. We’re happy to have him here.”



Alan Velasco

About the match…

“This was a difficult game with it being very hot. I am glad we were able to pull this off, and we are now rewarded with advancing to the Round of 16.”



On the penalty…

"The penalty taker is Jesus Ferreira, he was going to take the penalty kick, but I spoke to him, and he humbly allowed me to take the penalty shot. I was going through a tough time after losing a loved one. Jader came up to the ball, but I told him that I was going to take the penalty kick. Thankfully I was able to score, and it helped us get the win."



On the Round of 16 matchup…

“At the beginning of the tournament, I was not expecting us to take on Inter Miami CF. We are going to welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF until the game starts. It will be a dream to play against Messi.”