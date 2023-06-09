On Wednesday, most of Major League Soccer was bustling over the news of a certain Argentine legend that is poised to join the league this summer. Yes, of course, I’m referring to the soccer God himself, Lionel Messi.

While nothing is truly official as of this writing, Messi is set to join Inter Miami CF this summer following two years with Paris Saint-German.

MLS has had some type of article hyping the decision on their website for the better part of a day now. Even though last night when they had actual league games going on, they still hyped this decision by Messi.

All of that to say, yeah, it’s a big deal. To steal a phrase from Toronto FC, it’s a bloody big deal.

But what does this mean to you as the FC Dallas fan that has come to Big D Soccer to read about Messi and MLS? I’m here to walk through the possible ways you could see him play against FC Dallas in 2023 and/or 2024. The reported deal does have him in Miami through the 2025 season, but let’s not get that far ahead here.