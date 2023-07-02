Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas ended their six-game winless streak on Saturday night as they got two second half goals to defeat LAFC 2-0.

Despite being outshot by LAFC on the night 15-7, FC Dallas found the back of the net on big goals from Sam Junqua and Bernard Kamungo. The goal for Kamungo ended up being his second game-winner of the season.

The breakthrough finally came for FC Dallas in the 56th minute on a cross that Nkosi Tafari headed forward, where Kamungo was able to sneak past the LAFC defense to tap in a shot from close distance.

LAFC had several chances to get on the scoresheet in this one. They nearly got on the board in the 25th minute on a free kick by Mateusz Bogusz that Maarten Paes was forced to make a diving save to set up an LAFC corner kick. LAFC pushed for an equalizer, and in the 81st minute, they came close once again with a cross from Carlos Vela that trickled through the penalty box where two of his teammates were close to getting on the end of before the ball rolled out of play.

In the dying minutes of the match, Junqua doubled the Dallas lead with his first goal of the season. Tsiki Ntsabeleng played Junqua into the middle of the field outside the penalty box. Junqua took a few touches to get past an LAFC defender before firing a shot that sailed past John McCarthy.

Instant Reaction: The first half was rough, to say the least. LAFC dominated the opening 45, but it seemed as though whatever Nico Estevez and his staff said at the break worked. Dallas calmed down, found their moments in the attack and finally found some goal-scorers without Jesus Ferreira.

Man of the match: You could go with Bernie for his goal. You could also go with Paes with all of the saves he made on the night.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It’s back to being a quick turnaround for FC Dallas as they host D.C. United in the annual July 4th game on Tuesday night.

