Tim Heitman/USA Today

After a week off from MLS action, FC Dallas is back on the field tonight as they host the defending MLS Cup champions, LAFC.

The two sides played earlier this season in California, with LAFC coming out on top 2-1 thanks to a late Denis Bouanga goal.

FC Dallas is hoping to end their current six-game winless streak, while LA is hoping to return to the win column following a 3-2 loss last weekend at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Join our community today!

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He wasn’t able to step up enough last week in Austin, but at home, he has to find a way this weekend.

At the midway point: FC Dallas has recorded seven wins, five draws and six losses through 18 matches this season. Dallas has had between five and seven wins, draws and losses through 18 matches in each of the club's last five MLS seasons.

Chase for 500 at Toyota Stadium: FC Dallas is four goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 56-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 8,589 minutes and accumulated 135 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

Questionable: José Martínez, Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Jesús Ferreira

Get 30 day free trial

LAFC Notes:

Key player for LAFC: Denis Bouanga

We highlighted one of the best goal scorers in MLS in our LAFC preview, which you can view here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: Aaron Long (United States)

How to watch

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Free (with Apple ID)

Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC

Weather: 92, hot