FC Dallas vs LAFC: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to end their six-game winless streak.
After a week off from MLS action, FC Dallas is back on the field tonight as they host the defending MLS Cup champions, LAFC.
The two sides played earlier this season in California, with LAFC coming out on top 2-1 thanks to a late Denis Bouanga goal.
FC Dallas is hoping to end their current six-game winless streak, while LA is hoping to return to the win column following a 3-2 loss last weekend at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He wasn’t able to step up enough last week in Austin, but at home, he has to find a way this weekend.
At the midway point: FC Dallas has recorded seven wins, five draws and six losses through 18 matches this season. Dallas has had between five and seven wins, draws and losses through 18 matches in each of the club's last five MLS seasons.
Chase for 500 at Toyota Stadium: FC Dallas is four goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 56-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 8,589 minutes and accumulated 135 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Jesús Jiménez (ankle)
Questionable: José Martínez, Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain)
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Jesús Ferreira
LAFC Notes:
Key player for LAFC: Denis Bouanga
We highlighted one of the best goal scorers in MLS in our LAFC preview, which you can view here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: none
Questionable: none
International duty: Aaron Long (United States)
How to watch
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Free (with Apple ID)
Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC
Weather: 92, hot