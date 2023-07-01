FC Dallas is back in action after a week and a half off as they take on LAFC tonight at Toyota Stadium. Nico Estevez has his lineup set for this one, so let’s dive into it here.

Changes from the last match

We’re sticking with a 4-4-2 tonight with a duo we’ve never seen up top. Sebastian Lletget returns to the lineup for the first time in a few weeks. He’ll be up top tonight with Bernard Kamungo.

The big shock is that Jader Obrian is out tonight due to some personal reasons

. Sam Junqua will start out wide opposite Alan Velasco.

The defense looks strong, though, with former LAFC defenders Marco Farfan and Sebastian Ibeagha, along with Nkosi Tafari and Geovane Jesus.

Who we could see in the second half

It is good to see both Paxton Pomykal and Tsiki Ntsabeleng back on the bench tonight after being out of action for a few weeks. Hopefully, we see both of them off the bench in this one. Outside of that, rookie Herbert Endeley and Nolan Norris look like decent options too.

Here is what LAFC is working with

They’re slow to tweet this, so we’ll share what is on the league’s website.

Catch the game on Apple.