FC Dallas ended a six-game winless streak on Saturday night as they downed LAFC 2-0.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus (Amet Korça – 71’); Facundo Quignon, Edwin Cerrillo, Sebastian Lletget (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 72’); Bernard Kamungo (José Mulato – 69’), Alan Velasco (Paxton Pomykal – 83’), Sam Junqua.



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nolan Norris, Herbert Endeley.



LAFC — John McCarthy; Diego Palacios, Giorgio Chiellini (Kwadwo Opoku – 45’), Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead; Timothy Tillman (Kellyn Acosta – 45’), Ilie Sánchez (Carlos Vela – 65’) , Erik Dueñas (Nathan Ordaz – 80’); Stipe Biuk, Mateusz Bogusz, Dénis Bouanga.



Substitutes not used — Eldin Jakupovic, Diego Rosales, Daniel Crisostomo, Julian Gaines.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Bernard Kamungo (Nkosi Tafari) – 56’

DAL: Sam Junqua (Tsiki Ntsabeleng) – 90’



Misconduct Summary:

LAFC: Diego Palacios (caution) – 8’

DAL: Geovane Jesus (caution) – 24’

DAL: José Mulato (caution) – 90+3’



Weather: Cloudy, 83ºF

Attendance: 19,096 (seventh of 2023)

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on tonight's game …

“We were very strong in the first half. We managed to try a different fixture, and when it came to the second half we pressed more and continued to attack. It definitely helped us a lot in the second half as we did a better job and managed to score two goals. ”



On the emergence of Bernard Kamungo…

“Bernard is a player that has something special about him. You can see he still has to develop things because he didn’t have the same pathway as other players. He came here from Tanzania, then he played high school soccer, and we selected him at the trial for North Texas. The coaches are helping him grow, and he still has to learn, but he has the ability to do special things in special moments. He can shine in games and score, which is why he started. He’s been progressing a lot this season and earning his minutes given to him. He couldn’t start against Austin because he came back the day before from international duty with Tanzania, which is a long trip. He’s doing the right things and doing a good job.”



Forward Bernard Kamungo

On the win…

“This is a pretty good feeling, this is fun, and we just need to keep working and show people what this team is all about.”



On playing either side of the field…

“To be honest, it doesn't really matter. As a player, you just have to perform and take the opportunity that you've been given.”



Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

Thoughts on tonight's win…

“I am very happy; we fought hard and needed this win, especially after the result against Austin. We had players missing and others injured, and it was not easy, as we know the LAFC is a very strong team, but we managed to get that win tonight.”



On coming back after injury…

“I am glad to be back on the field and happy with the minutes I got to play tonight. I was absent for two months, and it was not easy. I slowly recovered, and now I am back and feeling a lot better.”



Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On his first game back…

“It felt pretty good to be back out there, especially at home in a packed house in front of our fans. It was a packed house tonight and a good result against a great team.”



On the significance of the win…

“Tonight’s win was huge. Obviously, it was frustrating for myself not to be able to be more of an impact being injured and not involved as much. It felt really good to be involved in the win tonight and get three massive points."



On players stepping up…

“They’ve been incredible the whole year, and it really shows the depth of our squad and the talent we have. Our depth pushes everyone, we’re not a roster with 11 guys. We have over 20 guys that have high quality, and I’m really for Bernard (Kamungo) and Sam (Junqua) that they had big performances, and they were big reasons why we won.”



Defender Sam Junqua

On scoring his first-career FC Dallas goal…

“It’s a great feeling, especially because it was a good effort from the team. We deserved to get something out of this. We got the three points tonight at home in front of our fans, who we have not seen in a long time. ”



On defeating MLS champions LAFC…

“Regardless of whether it was LAFC or another team, we came back home looking for a positive result. It helps us get back on track, and we have another match in a couple of days. It’s really meaningful to get points at this point of the season.”