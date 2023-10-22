We feel like a bit of a broken record here as for the third week in a row, FC Dallas looks to lock up a playoff spot tonight when they take on the LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas needs a win to automatically secure a spot in the playoffs, while a draw or a loss would require some other results around the Western Conference to happen in order to get FCD in the playoffs.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

I won’t lie, I love this look for FC Dallas tonight. Brining Bernard Kamungo back into the mix instead of Jader Obrian feels like the right call. Also, putting Alan Velasco back in the middle of the park behind Jesus Ferreira worked well for many games earlier in the summer in the Leagues Cup.

The midfield also sees Asier Illarrmendi return to the lineup after coming off the bench last week against Colorado. He’ll get to lineup again with Paxton Pomykal, who has been very good in the last two months of this season.

Defensively, no changes here, the same back four with Marco Farfan and Ema Twumasi on the wings with Sebastian Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari in the middle, and Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

I mentioned Obrian above, I think he is a prime candidate to come off the bench and cause some chaos in the second half. I’d also toss in Eugene Ansah, Dante Sealy and Tsiki Ntsabeleng as options as well. If Nico Estévez needs to go defensive, Sam Junqua and Liam Fraser are there too.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Facundo Quignon

Questionable: none

International Duty: none

Here is what LA is working with

Some familiar faces on the field like Edwin Carrillo and Michael Barrios, but this is a terrible lineup card.

Catch the game on Apple.