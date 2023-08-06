© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas continues their Leagues Cup journey tonight as they host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

The two sides met earlier this season in South Florida, with FC Dallas picking up a win over the Messi-less Herons.

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals, likely to take place on Friday, August 11, against the winner of the Charlotte FC-Houston Dynamo game on Monday night.

Get our Leagues Cup special offer!

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He’s going up against a hero of his tonight and will want to leave an impact on this game. He’s been stellar in this new centralized role in the Dallas attack, so this would be the right game for him to continue finding goals and assists.

How we got here: FC Dallas advanced out of their group stage with a draw against Charlotte FC (followed by a penalty kick loss) and then a win over Liga MX side Club Necaxa. In the first knockout round game last Wednesday, they downed their second Mexican side by defeating Mazatlan.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Inter Miami Notes:

Key player for Mazatlan: Lionel Messi

We dove into what Messi brings to the table on Sunday night in our preview of Inter Miami:

How they got here: Miami ran through their group by dispatching Liga MX side Cruz Azul before beating Atlanta United. They then downed Florida rivals Orlando City in the Round of 32 to advance to tonight’s game.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: n/a

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Leagues Cup Note

Reminder: If the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the two teams will go straight to penalty kicks to determine a winner.

How to watch

📅 Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMIA

☀️ Weather: 99, hot