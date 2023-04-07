Photo. via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is back out on the road this weekend as they head to South Florida to take on Inter Miami CF.

This is just the third meeting between the two squads and the first match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Both squads are looking to change their fortunes with this game, as each are coming off disappointing results last weekend. FC Dallas gave up a late goal to Portland to end that game level at 1-1, while Miami extended its losing streak to four games with a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Let’s dive into this game with some key players for each side and how you can stream tomorrow’s game for free.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He scored a wonderful free kick goal last year against Miami. If FC Dallas wants to escape South Florida with their first road win, they may need more of his magic to make it happen.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 53-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Consistent changes: This season, FC Dallas has fielded four different lineups in five games, only using the same lineup on March 4 and 18.

Keep it clean, please: Dallas has conceded a goal in 12 straight matches dating back to last season (incl. playoffs). It’s the longest active streak in MLS.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,374 minutes and made 16 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith

International duty: none

Miami Notes:

Key player for Miami: Josef Martinez - We highlighted Josef in our Miami scouting piece yesterday. He’s had goals in each of his matches against FC Dallas.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Noah Allen (knee), Ian Fray (knee), Gregore (Lisfranc)

Questionable: Leonardo Campana (calf), Robbie Robinson (calf), Shanyder Borgelin (ankle), Edison Azcona (hamstring)

On Loan: n/a

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:30 PM

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass (note: this weekend’s game is free without the Season Pass, so enjoy with an Apple ID).

Gameday Social: #FCDvMIA

Weather: 80 degrees, possible rain