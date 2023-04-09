FC Dallas picked up their first road win of the season and more importantly, their first shutout of the year, downing Inter Miami 1-0.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Geovane Jesus (Ema Twumasi – 75’), Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal (Sebastian Ibeagha – 71’); Paul Arriola (Edwin Cerrillo – 71’), Jesús Ferreira (Jáder Obrian – 71’), Alan Velasco; Jesús Jiménez (Sebastian Lletget – 58’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Sam Junqua, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Bernard Kamungo.



Inter Miami CF — Drake Callender; Franco Negri, Sergey Krivtsov, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin (Harvey Neville – 90’+2’); Robert Taylor (Ariel Lassiter – 70’), Nicolás Stefanelli (Corentin Jean – 58’), Jean Mota, Bryce Duke; Leonardo Campana (Rodolfo Pizarro – 58’), Josef Martínez (Shanyder Borgelin – 70’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Ulloa, Ryan Sailor, Aimé Mabika, Nick Marsman

Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Jesús Jiménez) – 27’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) – 35’

DAL: Alan Velasco (caution) – 77’

DAL: Marco Farfan (caution) – 85’

DAL: Nico Estévez (caution) – 85’

MIA: Corentin Jean (caution) – 90’+5’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (caution) – 90’+13’



Weather: Clear, 79°F

Attendance: 17,287

Stats:

Possession: MIA - 69% DAL - 31%

Shots: MIA - 12 DAL – 16

Saves: MIA - 7 DAL – 3

Corners: MIA - 5 DAL – 2

Fouls: MIA - 8 DAL – 12

POSTGAME QUOTES

FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estévez



Thoughts on the result…

“Playing away is always difficult and generating chances is difficult. I think we did a very good job generating those chances, we were less a possession-based team because we knew we could be more vertical in this game and it worked very well. Drake (Callender, Miami goalkeeper) had an amazing night and kept his team fighting until the last minute to tie.”



On the gameplan to play vertically…

“We saw that Miami is playing with a higher line and there’s space in behind. They’re more aggressive in the pressure and you have to do well to utilize the space they leave behind. In transition, we did a good job not letting them recover and regain their shape. That’s how we managed to create the chances we did. Another side, they have more energy than they had last year. They press more and work really hard as a team. In other games, they control the game very well. It’s about small details, they need to score some of the chances they create to get the confidence up. If they continue with those things I think they’ll be a very difficult team to play against.”



On the formation chance and addition of Jesús Jiménez…

“When the opponent plays with two forwards it’s difficult for the backline to deal with them because the center backs tend to be aggressive. And if we can move them out of their backline to create space in behind, we wanted to be aggressive and have Jesús (Jiménez) as a holding forward we could transition in a different way. I think it helped us a lot.”



FC Dallas Forward Jesús Ferreira



On earning a shutout win…

“It feels amazing, we come on the road to get points in their home. What motivated the team is that we know we will struggle playing away from home but we can always fight to get a result. In the end we got the win and three points in a hard fought match.”



On being the youngest player in the league to score 40 league goals…

“It’s a great recognition but that is something that I did not have in the back of my mind heading into the game. I always say that I want to break records with this team, but I am happy and proud of this team. This group has pushed me and helped me get to that position of where I am now. I am happy to be the holder of that title.”



On the substitution…

“It sucks coming out, especially when it’s something like this. At the end of the day it’s all about the team, and I knew my body wasn’t able to keep going. It was time for the next person to step up and put in that effort as well. I always think of the team before making any decisions that could cost us the game. I will reevaluate this with the trainers later.”