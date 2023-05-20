Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When the schedule comes out each season, FC Dallas fans always circle the games against the Houston Dynamo first. This weekend the two Texas Derby rivals will square off for the first time in 2023.

Both teams are coming into this match on different paths, as Houston has lost their last two games in league play, being shut out both times. FC Dallas, on the other hand, has won two straight in league play, with Jesus Ferreira leading the way with three goals in the last two games.

Let’s dive into the Texas Derby with some notes on FC Dallas and how you can enjoy Saturday’s game if you aren’t at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He’s a man on fire at the moment. Let’s keep it up with another outburst to get closer to that Golden Boot lead.

Recent run against Houston: FC Dallas is unbeaten in 13 straight home matches against Houston in all competitions (W9 D4) dating back to 2013. The visiting side hasn't won any of the 17 meetings between the sides since the beginning of the 2017 season (D9 L8).

When Ferreira scores: Dallas has won the last 16 home matches in which Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019. He has scored six goals in FC Dallas’ four home wins this season.

Need that home shutout: FC Dallas has conceded exactly once in each of its last nine home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to a 1-0 win over the Union last August. Dallas hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a club-record 15 straight home matches, with Vancouver (2-0 last June) the last visitors with multiple goals

at Toyota Stadium.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,414 minutes and made 30 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Geovane Jesus (hamstring), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh)

Questionable: Maarten Paes (thorax injury), Paxton Pomykal (left quad)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

Houston Notes:

Key player for Houston: Hector Herrera

We discussed the Mexican DP in our scouting report:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Teenage Hadebe (leg), Tate Schmitt (knee)

Questionable: Erik Sviatchenko (lower body)

How to watch

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby

Weather: 75 degrees