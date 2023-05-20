When the schedule comes out each season, FC Dallas fans always circle the games against the Houston Dynamo first. This weekend the two Texas Derby rivals will square off for the first time in 2023.
Both teams are coming into this match on different paths, as Houston has lost their last two games in league play, being shut out both times. FC Dallas, on the other hand, has won two straight in league play, with Jesus Ferreira leading the way with three goals in the last two games.
Let’s dive into the Texas Derby with some notes on FC Dallas and how you can enjoy Saturday’s game if you aren’t at Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He’s a man on fire at the moment. Let’s keep it up with another outburst to get closer to that Golden Boot lead.
Recent run against Houston: FC Dallas is unbeaten in 13 straight home matches against Houston in all competitions (W9 D4) dating back to 2013. The visiting side hasn't won any of the 17 meetings between the sides since the beginning of the 2017 season (D9 L8).
When Ferreira scores: Dallas has won the last 16 home matches in which Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019. He has scored six goals in FC Dallas’ four home wins this season.
Need that home shutout: FC Dallas has conceded exactly once in each of its last nine home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to a 1-0 win over the Union last August. Dallas hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a club-record 15 straight home matches, with Vancouver (2-0 last June) the last visitors with multiple goals
at Toyota Stadium.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,414 minutes and made 30 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Geovane Jesus (hamstring), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh)
Questionable: Maarten Paes (thorax injury), Paxton Pomykal (left quad)
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)
Houston Notes:
Key player for Houston: Hector Herrera
We discussed the Mexican DP in our scouting report:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Teenage Hadebe (leg), Tate Schmitt (knee)
Questionable: Erik Sviatchenko (lower body)
How to watch
Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby
Weather: 75 degrees
Drew, please include the game date as well as the time on these pieces. I came here to see if this game was Saturday or Sunday. I ended up having to go to a different site to find out. I would prefer this be my one stop shop for FCD.
Paes with a thorax injury? What’s the story with that?