FC Dallas dropped points on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Ema Twumasi, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, (Jesus Jimenez – 89’), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Edwin Cerillo – 71’); Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco (Sam Junqua – 83’).



Substitutes not used — Michael Webber, José Martínez, Amet Korça, Herbert Endeley, Nolan Norris, Bernard Kamungo.



Houston Dynamo FC — Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Ethan Bartlow, Micael Dos Santos, Chase Gasper (Brad Smith – 74’); Artur, Hector Herrera, Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla (Ivan Franco – 85’); Amine Bassi (Corey Baird – 74’), Sebastian Ferreira (Thor Úlfarsson – 56’), Ibrahim Aliyu (Nelson Quiñones – 56’).



Substitutes not used — Andrew Tarbell, Mujeb Murana, Griffin Dorsey, Luis Caicedo.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jáder Obrian – 53’

HOU: Thor Úlfarsson (Hector Herrera) – 85’



Misconduct Summary:

HOU: Chase Gasper (caution) – 25’

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution) – 90’+2’



Weather: Partly Cloudy, 74°F

Attendance: 19,096 (sixth sellout)

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the result…

“This result hurts a lot more because we had the game in our hands. There were moments that Houston did a good job and they have quality players, so we knew that some moments would be difficult for us. We adjusted well at halftime in the way we wanted to press. They were creating an overload centrally and we had a difficult time controlling their midfield (Hector) Herrera, Artur and (Amine) Bassi. I think with the halftime adjustment we made, it helped us control it more, but they just ended up kicking the ball long. We had 10 shots, nine inside the box and five shots on target. I told the guys we’re disappointed because of the result but in a week of nine points we got seven. Of course, we wanted nine points, and to win the derby for our fans and the club but we have to be objective about the difficulty of the week.”



On Jáder Obrian’s Performance…

“Jáder is a great player, and he has the tools to help the team. He is a player that trains hard every day and gives everything on and off the field for the team and his teammates. Jáder has a very positive mindset and knows clearly the team's expectations. He is the kind of player that makes a team successful.”



Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

On the result…

“We’re disappointed. We felt like it was two points dropped, but seven points in the week is a strong takeaway for us in the league. We’re just going to keep pushing, and it’s still early on so we’re just adding up the points that are on the table for us. We know there’s still a lot of work to do and a lot of room for improvement.”



On his first MLS minutes this season…

“It felt great to be back and in rhythm in front of all of our fans. It is always an amazing feeling to be able to play and especially at home. I feel privileged with every opportunity I get to go out there and perform.”



Forward Jáder Obrian

General thoughts on the match…

“I am a little disappointed that we conceded late in the match. We wanted the three points but drawing is not too bad either, but we will continue. We now focus on the next one and recover during the week as we prepare for San Jose.”



On earning seven points out of nine…

"Heading into these three matches, we told ourselves that we wanted to earn nine points out of the nine possible. Getting seven is not too bad considering all the factors we have had to deal with. Like I mentioned before, we will



Defender Marco Farfan

On the team’s feeling after the result…

“It’s a little bit frustrating tonight, we wanted to come out with all three points at home pregame. But if you look at it overall this week, we got seven points out of nine and were close to reaching our goal. It hurts to not get three points at home, but we have to move on and look forward to San Jose.”



On Jáder Obrian’s recent impact with a goal and an assist in the last two games…

“It’s down to his mentality and attitude in the locker room. Whether he’s playing or not playing he’s always giving 100% in training sessions and in games. That’s paid off and you can see it every time he comes in.”