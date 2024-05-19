Photo via FC Dallas

Petar Musa scored his fifth goal of the season as FC Dallas came from behind to tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium.

Along with the win over the Dynamo a couple of weeks ago in Frisco, FC Dallas claims the Texas Derby for a third straight season.

The hosts controlled the bulk of the opening half of the match, forcing Paes to make five of his seven saves.

The Dynamo found the back of the net first in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Hector Herrera played a quick ball down the right side of the Dallas defense where Daniel Steres then quickly found Amine Bassi. The Frenchman made a clever touch before firing a shot past Paes.

Dallas was able to tie it up in the 69th minute on Musa’s strike. Houston turned the ball over deep in their defensive end where Jesus Ferreira was then able to play a quick combination with Bernard Kamungo before leaving the ball off for Musa to hammer home the game-tying goal.

Instant Reaction: Given the injury situation going into this game and the schedule congestion following it, this kind of result is one you take on the road in this league. I get that it was disappointing that FC Dallas couldn’t muster a lot in the first half but the bench came alive for Dallas and really caused a lot of problems for the Dynamo as they had some tired legs in the second half.

Musa continues to find the back of the net and apparently he and his wife are now expecting their first child. So congrats to them!

Man of the Match: You can go with Musa but Paes kept things level with a few big stops in the first half.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains on the road for a midweek US Open Cup game in Tampa next Wednesday before coming home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday evening.