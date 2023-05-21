Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas ended a two-game home stand on Saturday night with a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo.

Jader Obrian scored his first goal of the season on a second half free kick by Jesus Ferreria but it was the Dynamo who tied things up late on a set-piece goal of their own.

Both sides traded chances in the opening ten minutes but it was FC Dallas who nearly found a breakthrough with Ferreira. Jader Obrian played a great ball into the middle of the penalty area where Ferreira took one touch to beat a defender before firing a shot that Houston keeper Steve Clark made a diving save to keep the game level.

FC Dallas finally broke the deadlock right after halftime in the 52nd minute on a great free-kick play. Ferreira crossed a great ball into the penalty box to an open Facundo Quignon, who then headed the ball across the goal where Obrian was there to put it home.

Houston poured on the pressure and finally tied the game up in the 85th minute on a corner kick from Hector Herrera that found Thor Ulfarsson open at the center of the penalty box. The Houston striker’s shot hit off the post and went in behind keeper Jimmy Maurer.

Instant Reaction: Yeah, this is a bit of a gut punch, to say the least. More so than the draw to Portland at home earlier this season when Dallas gave up the goal in the final seconds of the game. You never want to give up easy points to a rival like this.

Still, there were some positives to take from it like Obrian’s play in this one. We’ll dive into those items on Monday.

Man of the Match: Obrian earns it with the goal and his effort on the night.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club will get a little break from the midweek matches next week as they’ll be back on the road next Saturday when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes.