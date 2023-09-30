The finale of the Texas Derby and Copa Tejas is here! FC Dallas is getting ready to take on the Houston Dynamo for the final time in 2023 as the two square off tonight in Houston.

Both teams have been busy as of late with games and are coming off positive results in the midweek. FC Dallas picked up a big road draw to remain unbeaten in September when they tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1. The Dynamo were in US Open Cup action as they downed Inter Miami 2-1 to win their second Lamar Hunt trophy in club history.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - We’ve seen him step up in games like this before in recent years, but this is easily the biggest one of this season.

Recent form: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 12 matches in all competitions (W4 D7, including two penalty shoot-out losses). They’re also unbeaten in the month of September, going 1-0-4.

Scoring streak: With Alan Velasco's goal against the Union on Wednesday, FC Dallas has scored in 13 consecutive games in all competitions, its longest run of games with a goal since scoring in 17 straight games from February to June 2018.

Games missed due to injury: Following Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 71.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,116 minutes and made 78 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

We saw some rotation in Philadelphia, which should mean we’ll get back to a first-choice lineup tonight from Nico Estevez.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Quignon, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Houston Notes:

Key player for Houston: Hector Herrera

We discussed the Dynamo’s main threat in our preview here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Luis Caicedo, Griffin Dorsey

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Tate Schmitt (knee)

Questionable: Amine Bassi (lower body)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby

☀️ Weather: 84