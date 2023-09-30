FC Dallas is in Houston tonight to take on the Dynamo in the 2023 series finale for the Copa Tejas and Texas Derby.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

On Wednesday, we saw head coach Nico Estevez heavily rotate his club, likely in preparation for this match. Tonight, we see what looks like a first-choice lineup for Estevez.

Tonight’s lineup is almost what we had in mind in our predictions, minus the shape, really. I do think we’ll see a bit more of Alan Velasco in the middle than on the wings, but seeing Marco Farfan and Ema Twumasi as advanced wingers in this one is certainly intriguing. I mean, it did work well on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

There is going to be a lot of pressure on those back three with Sam Junqua, Sebastian Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari. Thankfully, that is a very athletic group, so I think that will be fine since Facundo Quignon and Asier Illarramendi are in front of them in the midfield.

A lot, though, will come down to Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola in the attack with Velasco. Those three need to be in sync with one another from the jump.

Who we could see in the second half

I think Jose Martinez, Jader Obrian, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, and maybe Bernard Kamungo are locked in for appearances in this one. If not Kamungo, then Liam Fraser. Estevez has been good about using all five subs lately during this stretch of games, and with two more next week, it makes sense to use them all here.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

Here is what Houston is working with

You hate to give them credit for doing something as basic as a lineup card, but I will say it is good what to expect out of them tonight.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.