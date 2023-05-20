The Texas Derby is upon us tonight as FC Dallas looks for their third straight win as they host the Houston Dynamo.

Nico Estevez is having to deal with injuries again tonight as they host the Dynamo, here is a look at what he is working with:

Changes from the last match

The injuries are certainly playing a factor again, we knew that going in with Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, and Geovane Jesus all on the out list. Goalkeeper Maarten Paes joins them after picking up an injury in the midweek against Vancouver. North Texas goalkeeper Michael Webber joins the bench tonight on a short-term loan

. That means veteran Jimmy Maurer gets his first league start of the season.

But Paxton Pomykal returns from his night off on Wednesday night, that part is good. Sebastian Ibeagha also rejoins the lineup after coming off the bench on Wednesday.

Who we could see in the second half

Similar to Wednesday night, we should see some defensive subs in this one to close out the game. Edwin Cerrillo, Jose Martinez, and Sam Junqua all seem like good bets. On the other end, don’t sleep on another appearance from Bernard Kamungo in this one.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Here is what Houston is working with

A classic 4-3-3 from Ben Olsen.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.