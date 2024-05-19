Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Marco Farfan, Patrickson Delgado (Carl Sainté – 65’), Nolan Norris (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 65’), Ema Twumasi (Herbert Endeley – 53’), Jesús Ferreira (Sebastian Lletget – 81’), Bernard Kamungo (Eugene Ansah – 86’), Petar Musa (Logan Farrington– 81’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Omar González, Dante Sealy.



Houston Dynamo FC — Steve Clark (Andrew Tarbell – 73’), Daniel Steres (Tate Schmitt – 83’), Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey, Artur, Héctor Herrera (McKinze Gaines –83’ (Gabriel Segal – 89’)), Ibrahim Aliyu, Amine Bassi, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Sebastian Kowalczyk (Latif Blessing – 68’).



Substitutes not used — Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Ján Gregus, Brooklyn Raines.



Scoring Summary:

HOU: Amine Bassi (Daniel Steres) – 45+6’

DAL: Petar Musa (Bernard Kamungo) – 68’



Misconduct Summary:

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk (caution) – 54’

DAL: Nolan Norris (caution) – 56’

HOU: Gabriel Segal (caution) – 92’



Weather: 83° Clear

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On tonight’s takeaways…

“We felt like we could win this game. We had one of the best first halfs on the road this season tonight. We just had a moment late in the first half after the water break where we dropped our level. Overall, the first 30 minutes were the best that we have played on the road combining good defensive work, good possessions and good plays. In the second half, we started a little bit slow but as the second half went on, we did a very good job creating chances and playing in their half, keeping the ball moving from one side to the other. The subs did a really good job coming in and provided the new energy that we needed. We wanted to win tonight, but we feel good about tonight's performance.”



On Musa’s goal tonight…

“We had good control of the game. But we need to do better. These games are defined in a very thin line. We created an amazing play which led to the goal. We need to create more of those chances.”



Looking ahead…

“We need to recover mentally and physically. We go again on Monday and we'll have recovery for the guys that need to recover. Monday and Tuesday we will prepare for the midweek U.S. Open Cup match versus Tampa.”



Forward Petar Musa

On the environment in Texas Derbies…

“We knew it was going to be hard, especially today because it’s an away game. We take one point and now we focus on a hard week coming up.”



On keeping the momentum going…

“We need to recover really well, we need to rest. We want to improve every game, today we had good chances but we take one point home and focus on the U.S. Open Cup.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the intensity of rivalry games…

“Yeah it’s always tough, especially in the humidity in Houston. It was a grinding result but overall I think it was the most complete away game for us so far. It could’ve gone both ways tonight and this is the minimum we have to give each game. It’s good because it’s been a long time since we got a result on the road. It’s good for our confidence and for the Copa Tejas standings against Austin who we’ll play at home next in Copa Tejas. Overall we’re satisfied with a point and it’s something to build on.”



On the halftime conversation…

“It was a shame because it’s the third or fourth time we’ve conceded a goal just before halftime. The main job for us was to not put our heads down and know that they played a midweek game and come back in the second half with full intensity because we knew they were going to be tired. Luckily we scored one and didn’t concede one and got the result.”



On his and the team’s performance…

“I felt really good, actually felt like no one could beat me. It’s one of those where you want to reward yourself with the clean sheet. Some good saves, some easy saves but there are no easy saves as a goalkeeper. Concentration was high, engagement was high and collectivity was good so it was a complete performance and we got a result.”