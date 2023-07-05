Photo via FC Dallas

In front of a sellout crowd at Toyota Stadium for the annual 4th of July match, FC Dallas lost 1-0 to D.C. United.

The visitors got a second half goal from Taxi Fountas to steal their first win in North Texas in over 16 years. The loss was FC Dallas’ third at home this season, keeping them in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The first half didn’t see a lot of chances for either side, with just five shots total between the two sides. FC Dallas had an early counterattack in the 15th minute that Jader Obrian started in the midfield. Obrian played a perfect through ball to Bernard Kamungo, who got behind a D.C. defender, but in the end, Alex Bono made a big stop on the attempt by Kamungo.

Both sides traded chances in the second half before D.C. was able to make the breakthrough in the 73rd minute as Fountas curled a shot past Maarten Paes. The Black-and-Red had a nice build-up on the goal as Mateusz Klich looked like he was about to take an attempt on goal himself before he slid a ball to Fountas at the top of the penalty area for his sixth goal of the year.

Dallas pushed for an equalizer and nearly came away with one in the 89th minute from Obrian. Substitute midfielder Herbert Endeley dribbled up the field, beating several United defenders before crossing the ball into the box, where Jose Mulato made a nice turn on the ball to free up Obrian in the middle of the penalty box. But the Colombian’s attempt on goal would be hit too hard and would go out of bounds.

Instant Reaction: What can you say? It just felt like one of those nights for FC Dallas where the attack struggled to create good chances, and the defense gave up a goal that they probably should have stopped. D.C. wasn’t dangerous until they needed to be in the second half while Dallas had to chase the game a bit more in this one than we would have liked.

This is definitely one we’ll want back once we look back on things this year.

Man of the Match: Sam Junqua again had a quality night on the wing.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Guess what? It is another quick turnaround for the club as they head to the Rocky Mountains to take on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.