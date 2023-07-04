FC Dallas vs D.C. United: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas hopes to light a lot of fireworks tonight.
The annual 4th of July showcase is here for FC Dallas as they host D.C. United tonight at Toyota Stadium.
Both sides are coming off opposite results from over the weekend. FC Dallas downed LAFC 2-0, while DCU lost 2-0 on the road in Nashville.
This is the first meeting between the two MLS originals since 2019, irconically on July 4, when FC Dallas won that game 2-0.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo - Let’s add to his story tonight with another goal, shall we?
Latest home record: FC Dallas has won six of its last nine home matches (D2 L1), including recording 2-0 wins in each of its last two matches at Toyota Stadium. Dallas has not kept three straight home clean sheets since May-July 2015 and hasn't recorded three straight shutout wins at home since March-April 2013.
Chase for 500 at Toyota Stadium: FC Dallas is two goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,846 minutes and made 51 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Jesús Jiménez (ankle), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Geovane Jesus (thigh)
Questionable: José Martínez
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Jesús Ferreira
DC United Notes:
Key player for DCU: Taxi Fountas
We highlighted the Black-and-Red’s second leading scorer in our (quick) preview of D.C. United here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Christian Benteke
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Martin Rodriguez (knee), Mohanad Jeahze (leg), Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle)
Questionable: none
International duty:
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvDCU
Weather: 92, hot