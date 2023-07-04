Photo via FC Dallas

The annual 4th of July showcase is here for FC Dallas as they host D.C. United tonight at Toyota Stadium.

Both sides are coming off opposite results from over the weekend. FC Dallas downed LAFC 2-0, while DCU lost 2-0 on the road in Nashville.

This is the first meeting between the two MLS originals since 2019, irconically on July 4, when FC Dallas won that game 2-0.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo - Let’s add to his story tonight with another goal, shall we?

Latest home record: FC Dallas has won six of its last nine home matches (D2 L1), including recording 2-0 wins in each of its last two matches at Toyota Stadium. Dallas has not kept three straight home clean sheets since May-July 2015 and hasn't recorded three straight shutout wins at home since March-April 2013.

Chase for 500 at Toyota Stadium: FC Dallas is two goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,846 minutes and made 51 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Jesús Jiménez (ankle), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Geovane Jesus (thigh)

Questionable: José Martínez

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Jesús Ferreira

DC United Notes:

Key player for DCU: Taxi Fountas

We highlighted the Black-and-Red’s second leading scorer in our (quick) preview of D.C. United here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Christian Benteke

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Martin Rodriguez (knee), Mohanad Jeahze (leg), Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle)

Questionable: none

International duty:

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvDCU

Weather: 92, hot