FC Dallas is getting ready to host D.C. United for the first time in four years tonight. Both teams have their lineups submitted, and it is time to break them down.

Here is what Nico Estevez is working with tonight:

Changes from the last match

A 3-4-3? Or is it really a 5-3-2? We’ll see.

One thing is certain, Amet Korca gets his first start with FC Dallas in a three-man backline. Also, Jader Obrian returns to the lineup after being out the last two games from suspension (Austin) and personal reasons (LAFC).

The rest of the group features players that we saw in the win over LAFC last weekend.

Who we could see in the second half

One good thing about the roster getting a bit healthier here is seeing guys like Paxton Pomykal, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Sebastian Lletget all appear on the bench. All should get minutes in this one, as Estevez is looking to get them back into full fitness.

Also, Collin Smith returns to the bench as he was recalled from his Birmingham loan, again, for this game

. Don’t sleep on him being an option off the bench in this one, given this formation.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Here is what DCU is working with

Yeah, that is an odd-looking lineup card.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.