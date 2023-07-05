FC Dallas dropped their third home game of the season on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to D.C. United.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Amet Korça (Herbert Endeley – 75’), Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua; Facundo Quignon (Paxton Pomykal – 63’), Edwin Cerrillo (José Mulato – 84’); Jáder Obrian, Alan Velasco (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 75’), Bernard Kamungo (Sebastian Lletget – 64’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nolan Norris, Collin Smith.



D.C.United — Alex Bono; Ruan (Andy Najar – 68’), Derrick Williams, Pedro Santos, Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse, Lewis O’Brien (Chris Durkin – 78’); Yamil Asad (Matuesz Klich – 68’), Kristian Fletcher (Nigel Robertha – 68’), Taxiarchis Fountas (Cristian Dájome – 78’).



Substitutes not used — Tyler Miller, Brendan Hines-Ike, Erik Hurtado, Gaoussou Samake.



Scoring Summary:

DC: Taxiarchis Fountas – 73’



Misconduct Summary:

DC: Russell Canouse (caution) – 28’

DC: Lewis O’Brien (caution) – 45+1’

DC: Matuesz Klich (caution) – 90+11’



Weather: Cloudy, 93ºF

Attendance: 19,096 (8th sellout of 2023)

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On Amet Korça’s first MLS start…

“Amet was solid today. He played a really good game and we know it’s not easy to start games in the MLS. He showed he's a confident player that can help the team. We’re glad he’s on our roster and that we’re able to count on him.”



On Bernard Kamungo’s injury…

“Bernard (Kamungo) went to the hospital and we’re waiting to see what the doctors say. We’ll provide more information on the injury when it’s given to us.”



Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On the match result…

“Yeah, it was super unlucky I thought the boys put in a good shift. It was hot out there but I thought we were pretty organized for the most part. We made a couple subs and a couple chances came from it. The back four put up with a lot but it wasn’t enough tonight. It’s unfortunate because we could’ve used at least a point.”



On playing two matches in quick succession…

“It was tough for the whole group but this is professional sports. We’ve just got to deal with it and move on to Saturday against Colorado. It’ll be tough, any time I’ve played there (in Colorado) it’s always a tough place to play. We’ve got to regroup and work on some stuff. But I believe in us and I believe in this group.”



Defender Amet Korça

On his first start…

“It was a great feeling being in front of all the home fans, family, friends. The most important thing is the result, it is unfortunate what happened, but we just need to come back this week, train harder and be ready for Colorado.”



On the team’s performance…

“It just wasn't our best performance. I know and believe we could do way better and just push for the next game.”



On returning to training…

“It is very important because the next game is coming up so quickly. Obviously we're going to think about this, but we’ve got to learn from the mistakes we made and be better next game.”