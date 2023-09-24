Photo via FC Dallas

For the third straight home game, FC Dallas ends a match level as they tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Saturday night.

Jader Obrian scored his fourth goal of the season while Jesus Ferreira picked up his second assist of the year.

After the Crew started off strong with a couple of chances, FC Dallas finally settled down and into the game in the 14th minute they had a four on two breakaway that saw Paul Arriola play an open Obrian in at the far post but the Colombian failed to get a good first touch on the ball and ended up getting his shot blocked.

In the 24th minute, the Crew broke the deadlock on the match as Nkosi Tafari scored on his own goal. The Crew found some space in the Dallas penalty box with Alexandru Matan played a ball to the near post where Cucho Hernandez was running on but Tafari’s attempt to block the pass ended up in the goal.

FC Dallas tied it up two minutes before halftime after a long spell of possession. Alan Velasco played the ball across the field to Jesus Ferreira who sent a perfect curling ball into the penalty box where Obrian was there to head it home to tie the game up.

Columbus nearly regained the lead in the 66th minute on a shot from Hernandez that beat Maarten Paes but hit off the post and then out of play for a goal kick.

FC Dallas pushed for a game winner late with a free kick outside the penalty box from Ferreira but the club’s top scorer failed to get over the Crew wall.

Instant Reaction: So there are some silver linings I suppose. FC Dallas has lost once since the restart of Leagues Cup and are unbeaten in September. But, yeah, another draw for this club at home is not a way you get into the playoffs. Columbus is a really difficult team to break down and FC Dallas had a rough time of it during both halves. But once they settled down, the possession came but the chances just weren’t enough to put this game away.

Man of the Match: You could split it between Paes and Obrian.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It will be another two game week coming up as they’ll be on the road Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Union before next Saturday’s Texas Derby showdown at the Houston Dynamo.