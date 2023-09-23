Photo via MikeBrooks

FC Dallas is back at home tonight as they begin a two-game set against Eastern Conference opponents when they host the Columbus Crew.

The two sides have not met since the 2020 season, when they finished that match 2-2.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He was excellent on Wednesday night and finally got back on the scoresheet. FC Dallas needs more of that out of him tonight.

When Jesus scores: Ferreira scored in FC Dallas’ 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Dallas has won nine of the 10 matches Ferreira has scored in, in all competitions this season (L1) compared to posting a record of W1 D9 L6 when Ferreira plays but doesn't score.

Recent form for FCD: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 10 matches in all competitions (W4 D5) including a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Dallas is looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since wins over Austin and Vancouver in May.

Recent form at home: FCD has lost only three times in the last 21 games at Toyota Stadium(11-4-6) including playoffs.

Games missed due to injury: Following Wednesday’s game in Salt Lake, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 65. That number will only continue to grow with Sebastian Lletget, Geovane Jesus and Bernard Kamungo still on tonight’s injury list.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,715 minutes and made 67 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

How Nico Estevez rotates his lineup tonight will be very interesting to watch. He should stick with what is working though.

Paes; Farfan, Martinez, Tafari, Junqua; Quignon, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Columbus Notes:

Key player for Columbus: Diego Rossi

We discussed Rossi in our preview of the Crew here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Will Sands (knee)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCLB

☀️ Weather: 95