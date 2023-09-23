FC Dallas hopes to move up the Western Conference standings tonight as they host the Columbus Crew for the first time since the 2020 season.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

This was pretty much what we predicted earlier today in our game notes, minus Ema Twumasi in for Sam Junqua at right back.

This feels like what will likely be our main starting lineup from here on out this season as long as this group is healthy or not suspended. Jesus Ferreira up top with Paul Arriola and Jader Obrian. Alan Velasco gets some serious protection with Asier Illarramendi and Facundo Quignon in the middle with him.

The Dallas defense continues to see some rotation in the middle with José Martínez in with Nkosi Tafair instead of Sebastian Ibeagha. Marco Farfan will be on the left wing and once again Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

The subs could all go a number of ways depending on who is in the lead in the second half. Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Jimenez, Dante Sealy and Junqua would be my bets for making an appearance in this one. Maybe Ibeagha if we need a third CB in this one.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

Here is what Columbus is working with

The Crew social media folks are taking their sweet time with a lineup card, so we’ll go with the league’s website version instead.

