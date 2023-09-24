Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Sam Junqua – 63’), Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez (Dante Sealy – 75’), Ema Twumasi; Facundo Quignon (Paxton Pomykal – 63’), Asier Illarramendi, Paul Arriola; Alan Velasco (Sebastien Ibeagha – 63’), Jáder Obrian (Eugene Ansah – 82’), Jesús Ferreira.



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Liam Fraser, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Amet Korça, Jesús Jiménez.



Columbus Crew — Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira; Yaw Yeboah, Aidan Morris (Darlington Nagbe – 88’), Sean Zawadzki, Julian Gressel; Cucho Hernández, Alexandru Matan (Christian Ramirez –88’), Diego Rossi.



Substitutes not used — Evan Bush, Kevin Molino, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi, Jimmy Medranda, Max Arftsen.



Scoring Summary:

CLB: Nkosi Tafari (own goal) – 24’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (Jesús Ferreira) – 43’



Misconduct Summary:

CLB: Sean Zawadzki (caution) – 52’

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) – 59’

CLB: Rudy Camacho (caution) – 60’

DAL: Asier Illarramendi (caution) – 85’



Weather: Clear, 92ºF

Attendance: 17,948

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Overall thoughts on the match…

“Overall, you’re never satisfied not winning at home. Tonight was a difficult game where we had to adjust a lot of things throughout both halves. We did a good job in the game and in the end we had it in our hands after building momentum all game. Columbus is the best attacking team in the league right now and we held them to 0.68 expected goals. Holding them to 0.68 says a lot about the character of our team. We only had 1.08 expected goals which isn’t great to have at home but it was better than our opponent. Tonight we created a few good chances where we should’ve scored or you would expect us to score. At the end of the day it was a really good game against two good teams”



On staying healthy late in the season…

“We learned something about preparing ourselves for this in the first part of the season. Right now we’re using all our resources whether that be dieting, nutrition, rotation, rest, or even just massages. So far we’ve done a great job of staying healthy and we’re seeing the team have great fitness on the field even though we’ve played three games in a row this week.”



Forward Paul Arriola

Thoughts on tonight's match…

“We faced a really good team. We have to give a lot of credit to Columbus for the way that they play, their system and style. They have a clear identity, which for us can be at times hard to play against, and that's why they're one of the best in the East. For us, we can feel playing our third game in a week, it was really tough on us. Maybe if we could be just a little bit more clinical in the final third tonight.”



On FC Dallas earning a point after being done in the game…

“The half cost us, but we've done a great job at staying in games. We just havethat commitment to continue to fight for points. Iif we can clean things up and, and get on the front of games and start leading games, we can walk away with some more points. Right now it's just a grind. It's about every game, making the most of it, trying to get as many points as we can earn and continuing to climb up the table leading into the playoffs.”



Forward Jader Obrian

On once again being on the scoreboard…

“It makes me very happy that I was able to help the team out tonight but a little upset on the final score. We played a very good game and deserved the win but now it is time to flip the page and focus on the next game”.



On tonight's draw…

“Columbus is not an easy rival. They have been doing things right and it reflects on their standings. We were at home and should have won this game and taken three points, but unfortunately we did not get the result we wanted. Now it is time to go home, take notes and focus on our next rival.