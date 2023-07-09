Photo via FC Dallas

The summer slump is back on for FC Dallas as they’ve lost their second game this week, losing 2-1 to the Colorado Rapids.

The win marks the first home win for the Rapids in 2023 and extends their home unbeaten run over FC Dallas to ten games.

FC Dallas got on the board in the 18th minute as Sam Junqua was dribbling in the penalty box. He saw Sebastian Lletget making a run in the middle of the box and looked to cross it to him, but his cross was deflected into the back of the net by Lukas Abubakar.

Colorado tied it up in the 31st minute on a corner kick. Andreas Maxsø was free on the back post and headed home a cross from Connor Ronan.

Colorado took up the lead in the 61st minute on a penalty kick by Braian Galván. Junqua was called for a handball in the penalty box on a cross by Keagan Rosenberry. After a video review, Colorado was awarded the penalty.

Instant Reaction: Yeah, this felt like an extension of the D.C. United game but possibly worse. FC Dallas struggled to get anything going forward and were constantly exposed on the wings. The 3-4-3 or 5-3-2 look, whatever it was, just did the club no favors. Amet Korca was exposed a bunch, and the first Colorado goal was just a final straw on his tough night.

The penalty call was pretty weak, which just adds to the poor luck that the club is dealing with these days. But overall, FCD just looked underprepared for this one and outmatched.

Man of the Match: Let’s go with Junqua. He at least got the goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains on the road for the final match before the start of the Leagues Cup, as they head to Washington to take on the Seattle Sounders.