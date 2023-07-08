FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to rebound after a disappointing July 4th.
FC Dallas heads to the Rocky Mountains tonight as they take on their old rivals, the Colorado Rapids.
The Rapids have had some weather issues lately at home and have seen two games get postponed due to inclement weather, including Tuesday’s match with Portland (they’ll make it up next Wednesday).
Let’s hope tonight’s weather holds off as FC Dallas looks to extend the Rapids’ winless streak at home in 2023.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jader Obrian - FC Dallas needs someone to step up in the attack, and given the Rapids’ issues in their defense this season, this feels like a game that could be good for Obrian to shine in.
Defenders in name, goalscorers on the road: Away from home, three of FC Dallas’ four goalscorers are defenders. Nkosi Tafari (2), José Martínez (1), and Sebastien Ibeagha (1) have each found the back of the net this season in away games.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,958 minutes and made 53 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Jesús Jiménez (ankle), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Geovane Jesus (thigh)
Questionable: José Martínez (knee), Paxton Pomykal, Nkosi Tafari
On Loan: Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Jesús Ferreira
Colorado Notes:
Key player for Colorado: Michael Barrios
While Barrios may not really be “the guy” for the Rapids, he does step up well against his former club. We highlighted him in our Rapids preview:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Jack Price (Achilles), Alex Gersbach (lower body), Max (removed from team activities)
Questionable: Diego Rubio (upper body), Jonathan Lewis (lower body)
International duty: Moise Bombito (international duty)
How to watch
Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
Kickoff: 8:30 PM
Venue: Dicks Sporting Goods Park
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL
Weather: 68, potential thunderstorms