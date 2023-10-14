Photo via Mike Brooks

FC Dallas is back in action as they host the Colorado Rapids tonight. This game was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but a heavy storm postponed that match.

FC Dallas can lock a playoff spot up with a win tonight, but anything less will force them to try again next weekend in the season finale against the LA Galaxy.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Paul Arriola - The captain needs to step up and start contributing to more goals here. Doing so tonight would be a huge boost for him and the club’s playoff chances.

Recent form: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 14 matches in all competitions (W4 D9) dating back to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in eight at home in that time (W3 D5, including two penalty shoot-out losses).

Jesus contributes: Jesús Ferreira’s assist against San Jose on Saturday was his 17th goal contribution of the season (12 goals, 5 assists). Ferreira has recorded at least 17 regular-season goal contributions in each of his last three seasons, the first FC Dallas player to do so in three straight seasons in club history.

Games missed due to injury: Following last weekend’s game against San Jose, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 74

.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,245 minutes and made 81 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

Nico Estevez rolled out an attacking-minded lineup last weekend against San Jose and should probably do it again tonight.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Facundo Quignon, Asier Illarramendi

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Bernard Kamungo

Colorado Notes:

Key player for Colorado: Connor Ronan

We discussed the Rapids’ main threat in our preview here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Alex Gersbach (adductor tendon surgery), Aboubacar Keita (lower body), Jack Price (Achilles), William Yarbrough (knee surgery), Max (removed from team activities), Sidnei Tavares (illness)

Questionable:

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

☀️ Weather: 70, sunny