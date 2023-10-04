Photo via Mike Brooks

October is here, and as the weather is finally turning into something pleasant here in Texas, FC Dallas is wrapping up their 2023 home games with two games at Toyota Stadium this week, starting tonight against the Colorado Rapids.

Colorado is already eliminated from playoff contention but is coming off a 1-0 win over the weekend against Austin FC. FC Dallas is currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with the last three of those matches ending in a draw.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Paul Arriola - The captain needs to step up and start contributing to more goals here. Doing so tonight would be a huge boost for him and the club’s playoff chances.

Recent form: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 13 matches in all competitions (W4 D8) dating back to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in eight at home in that time (W3 D5, including two penalty shoot-out losses).

When Jesus scores: FC Dallas played a 0-0 draw against Houston on Saturday, marking the 15th game this regular season that Jesús Ferreira played in and failed to score, with Dallas winning none of those games (D10 L5). In the nine games in which Ferreira has scored this season, Dallas has posted a record of W8 D0 L1.

Games missed due to injury: Following Saturday’s game against Houston, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 72

.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,230 minutes and made 77 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

Another important two-game week for Nico Estevez. As much as he probably should rotate his lineup a bit, he also needs to ‘go for it’ here with a strong lineup.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Colorado Notes:

Key player for Colorado: Connor Ronan

We discussed the Rapids’ main threat in our preview here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Moise Bombito

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Alex Gersbach (adductor tendon surgery), Aboubacar Keita (lower body), Jack Price (Achilles), William Yarbrough (knee surgery), Max (removed from team activities)

Questionable: Sidnei Tavares (illness)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

☀️ Weather: 83, potential rain