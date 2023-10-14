FC Dallas is wrapping up their regular season home slate tonight as they host one of their oldest rivals, the Colorado Rapids.

A win tonight by FC Dallas will lock in a playoff spot for 2023 but anything else will result in the team needing to secure points on the road next week in Los Angeles to get into the playoffs.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

Really, just one change from last week against San Jose as Liam Fraser comes in for Asier Illarramendi, who reportedly missed some time this week in training

and was listed as questionable for tonight’s game. He is on the bench, though, so we could still see him in the second half.

The rest of the lineup is still pretty strong all the way through and what we should probably expect from here on out this season. The attack still has Jader Obrian, and Jesus Ferreira lined up top, with Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola on the wings. I would once again expect those four to rotate around the field to keep the Rapids off their toes.

In front of the defense with Fraser will be Paxton Pomykal. They’ll be tasked with keeping the pressure off the back line that consists of Ema Twumasi and Marco Farfan on the wings, with Sebastian Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari in the middle. And as always, Maarten Paes is in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

Last week against the Quakes, we didn’t see Nico Estevez go to his bench until late in the game. I think this could be a little different tonight, depending on how things are at halftime. Illarramendi and Dante Sealy seem like good ideas to me, as would either Eugune Ansah or Jesus Jimenez if the attack needs a little extra boost.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Facundo Quignon, Asier Illarramendi

International Duty: Bernard Kamungo

Here is what Colorado is working with

What a terrible lineup card.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.