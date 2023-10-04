FC Dallas wraps up their 2023 home slate this week with two games, starting tonight with a visit from the Colorado Rapids. This will also mark the 300th FC Dallas regular season game played at Toyota Stadium, so let’s get a win.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

Given the heavy workload as of late for the club (this is game six of seven in 21 days), rotation was expected. But I also thought Nico Estevez may actually ‘go for it’ in this one, given who they are playing.

The formation is intriguing, though, as he goes back to a 4-4-2 with Jesus Ferreira and Jader Obrian playing up top with Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola on the wings. I think having Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi in the middle should be what we see from here out.

Defensively, we continue to see Marco Farfan and Ema Twumasi on the wings with Nkosi Tafari and Sebastian Ibeagha in the middle of the defense and Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

There are plenty of good options on the bench, with Facundo Quignon, Dante Sealy, Sam Junqua and Liam Fraser coming off the bench. I also think this could be a game we possibly see Bernard Kamungo make his return from injury.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

Here is what Colorado is working with

What a terrible lineup card.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.