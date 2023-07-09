FC Dallas looks to end a long winless run in Colorado tonight as they take on the Colorado Rapids for the first time in 2023.

Here is what Nico Estevez is working with tonight:

Changes from the last match

We see Sebastian Lletget return to the lineup but as a winger in this new 3-4-3 look. Jader Obrian gets to be the target man up top.

That is the only real change from Tuesday’s lineup. The rest of the midfield and defense is the same as what we saw on Tuesday against D.C. United with Amet Korca and Sam Junqua getting the start again on the right side.

Who we could see in the second half

New to the bench is Dante Sealy. His paperwork came in, and he’s back on the team. I would hope we see him make his season debut tonight at some point.

Aside from that, we have Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Bernard Kamungo and Herbert Endeley as good options in the attack.

Collin Smith also remains with the team for another game, as he was recalled earlier in the week from his loan in Birmingham.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Here is what Colorado is working with

Another team without a formation in their lineup card. Lame.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.