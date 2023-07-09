FC Dallas dropped their second straight game on Saturday, losing to Colorado Rapids 2-1.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Amet Korça (Herbert Endeley – 46’), Sam Junqua (Dante Sealy – 70’); Facundo Quignon, Edwin Cerrillo (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 70’); Jáder Obrian, Alan Velasco, Sebastian Lletget (Bernard Kamungo – 70’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nolan Norris, Collin Smith, José Mulato.



Colorado Rapids — William Yarbrough; Andrew Gutman, Andreas Maxsø, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Connor Ronan, Calvin Harris (Michael Barrios – 63’), Bryan Acosta (Ralph Priso – 88’), Braian Galván (Jonathan Lewis – 63’); Darren Yapi (Danny Wilson – 82’), Cole Bassett (Danny Leyva – 88’).



Substitutes not used — Abraham Rodriguez, Sam Nicholson, Steven Beitashour, Kévin Cabral.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Sam Junqua (Alan Velasco) – 18’

COL: Andreas Maxsø (Connor Ronan) – 31’

COL: Braian Galván (penalty kick) – 62’



Misconduct Summary:

COL: Keegan Rosenberry (caution) – 28’

COL: Andrew Gutman (caution) – 45’+2’

DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (caution) – 74’

COL: Bryan Acosta (caution) – 81’

COL: Michael Barrios (caution) – 83’



Weather: Partly Cloudy, 75ºF

Attendance: 18,171

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on the game…

“We didn't start bad because we scored first. After that, we were worried about their attacks and did not bother to press them. That is something we adjusted at half-time, and it helped us out. We were flat overall, we scored, and you’d think we would have more energy, but overall we were just flat. It’s something we have to address and improve. In the second half, we were better, and we were unlucky with the penalty kick. We were controlling the game, more transitions and possession of the ball. We made them suffer more in the second half than in the first. Colorado’s penalty kick changed the game. We had Bernie (Kamungo), Dante (Sealy), and Tsiki (Ntsabeleng) come on to help us create chances, but it’s just unfortunate to not find the goal.”



On having five defenders at the start of the game…

“It was an adaptable shape because Sam Junqua started up higher and helped us in the attack. When their wingback Andrew (Gutman) would push up, we had four at the back ready to defend it. We made some mistakes, some players didn’t adjust well in their position, and it made it difficult for us to defend at times. In the second half, we addressed the defenders, and it helped the way the game was going. It made the game a bit more balanced.”



On defender Sam Junqua’s impact this season…

“I think he’s doing a good job for the team. He’s getting that confidence to get shots and score goals, and that’s something that we like. He’s a player that works really hard, and we’re really, really happy that he’s been helping the team.”



On forward Dante Sealy’s first appearance of 2023…

“He probably felt nervous at the beginning when he came in, but I saw him do well. He tried some 1v1s, and he threatened the opponent’s backline. For his first game, he did a good job.”

Get 30 day free trial

Dante Sealy

On getting to play with FC Dallas again…

“It is a good feeling to get back on the field with the boys. Obviously disappointed with the result, but we're working, and we will respond next week.”



On if he was nervous…

“I wouldn't necessarily say nervous, probably eager to get back on the field and show what I can do and try to help the team.”



On getting adjusted to the team in a short time…

“Yeah, it was a short, short time getting acclimated with the team, but I thought just try to play simple first for the first few plays and feel it out, and it will only get better from it.”



Defender Sam Junqua

On his goal…

“My teammates kept encouraging me to keep taking shots. When you shoot, you don’t know if it goes out or in, and today it got deflected and went on target.”



On looking for a response in the next game…

“It’s important to get a response because we are all feeling down. We’ve had two games where we felt like we could have gotten more out of it, and we let ourselves down. We are looking to improve small details ahead of next weekend.”