FC Dallas picked up one point in Leagues Cup group play following a 4-1 shootout loss to Charlotte FC on Friday night.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw as FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo picked up a goal and assist on the night. Charlotte clawed their way back in this game twice with goals off a penalty kick and a free kick in the final minutes of the match.

FC Dallas came out on the attack in this one with a couple of good chances in the first ten minutes. In the 8th minute, Charlotte had a poor pass back to their goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina that Kamungo picked off. He made one touch around Kahlina but was unable to do anything with it as a Charlotte defender cleared it out.

Kamungo opened his Leagues Cup scoring account in the 45th minute. The deadlock was broken on a counterattack that was set up by Jader Obrian. He found an open Ferreira at the top of the penalty box. Ferreira took a touch and then laid the ball off to Kamungo, who was wide open on the right wing. The Tanzanian made easy work of the pass to find the game’s opening goal.

Charlotte tied the game up in the 61st minute on a penalty kick by Karol Swiderski. Facundo Quignon was whistled for the foul on Swiderski despite the video showing that the Polish striker tripped over the ball instead.

In the 75th minute, FC Dallas regained the lead on another counterattack that was set up by Alan Velasco. The Argentine took the ball down the field on a give-and-go with Ferreria. They found Kamungo on the right wing again, but he opted to lay the ball off to Lletget, who took a shot from a difficult angle to beat Kahlina at the far post.

Charlotte tied the game up again in the 6th minute of stoppage time on a free kick taken by Ashley Westwood. The Charlotte captain floated a ball over the Dallas defense to the left side of the goal, where Ben Bender was open to slot home a shot past Maurer.

The game would go to penalty kicks following regulation. Swiderski scored first for Charlotte, but Lletget would miss his attempt to tie it up. Bender gave Charlotte a two-goal advantage as Marco Farfan saw his attempt saved by Kahlina. Brandon Cambridge gave Charlotte their third goal in the shootout before Ferreira finally put FC Dallas on the board. Charlotte iced the shootout when Patrick Agyemang beat Maurer.

Instant reaction: Boy, we’ve had some gut punches this season, but this one was downright embarrassing. FC Dallas had a good moment, and the two goals were great even. But the way they gave up goals in this one was a mixture of poor calls and poor defending.

And then the penalty kicks were just miserable. Just absolutely miserable.

Man of the Match: Kamungo had a banner night for himself with a goal and an assist.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Our next group match is on Tuesday night at Toyota Stadium as FC Dallas hosts Liga MX side Necaxa.