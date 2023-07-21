© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas kicks off their Leagues Cup journey tonight as they host Charlotte FC for the first time.

Both teams look to gain a leg up in the group stage as the top two teams will advance to the knockout round.

Coming into this match, FC Dallas is fresh off a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders while Charlotte FC lost 2-0 last weekend at CF Montreal.

Leagues Cup notes

One interesting quirk to remember, there are no ties in the Leagues Cup. If a game is tied in the Group Stage after 90 minutes, both teams earn 1 point as they normally would but then compete in a penalty shootout for an additional point. Wins still count for the usual 3 points.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - We saw his value starting to shine through in FCD’s last game in Seattle. His assist on Bernie Kamungo’s goal is something we need to see more out of here in a game like this.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury),

Questionable: Paul Arriola (thigh), Geovane Jesus (thigh), José Martínez (knee), Paxton Pomykal (thigh), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Alan Velasco (thigh), Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Charlotte Notes:

Key player for Seattle: Karol Swiderski

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Adilson Malanda (lower leg injury), Pablo Sisniega (back injury), Enzo Copetti (lower leg injury), Derrick Jones (thigh injury)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCLT

☀️ Weather: 95, hot