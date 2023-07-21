FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to begin their Leagues Cup journey tonight.
FC Dallas kicks off their Leagues Cup journey tonight as they host Charlotte FC for the first time.
Both teams look to gain a leg up in the group stage as the top two teams will advance to the knockout round.
Coming into this match, FC Dallas is fresh off a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders while Charlotte FC lost 2-0 last weekend at CF Montreal.
Leagues Cup notes
One interesting quirk to remember, there are no ties in the Leagues Cup. If a game is tied in the Group Stage after 90 minutes, both teams earn 1 point as they normally would but then compete in a penalty shootout for an additional point. Wins still count for the usual 3 points.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - We saw his value starting to shine through in FCD’s last game in Seattle. His assist on Bernie Kamungo’s goal is something we need to see more out of here in a game like this.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury),
Questionable: Paul Arriola (thigh), Geovane Jesus (thigh), José Martínez (knee), Paxton Pomykal (thigh), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Alan Velasco (thigh), Jesús Jiménez (ankle)
On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: none
Charlotte Notes:
Key player for Seattle: Karol Swiderski
We discussed one of Charlotte’s main attackers in our preview, which you can read here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Adilson Malanda (lower leg injury), Pablo Sisniega (back injury), Enzo Copetti (lower leg injury), Derrick Jones (thigh injury)
Questionable: none
International duty: none
How to watch
📅 Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM
🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCLT
☀️ Weather: 95, hot