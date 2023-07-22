FC Dallas begins their quest for a title tonight in the Leagues Cup as they kick off group play with Charlotte FC. Both sides have their lineups submitted, so let’s break them down.

Here is what Nico Estevez is working with tonight:

Changes from the last match

So, we’re back in the 4-3-3 formation for one thing. But the lineup sees the return of Jesus Ferreira after his Gold Cup and All-Star Game run. He’ll have plenty of attacking options next to him with Jader Obrian and Bernie Kamungo out on the wings. Then you have Alan Velasco and Sebastian Lletget just below them. Yeah, that should be fun.

Estevez going with an all out attack in the opener. Hopefully, Velasco is a bit more unleashed in this role.

The defensive setup sees Facundo Quignon as the lone #6 in front of a backline that feels as close to being the main group as possible.

Lastly, the big change is in goal. Jimmy Mauer gets the nod with Maarten Paes off on the night.

Who we could see in the second half

That bench feels as deep as we’ve seen in some time, with Jose Martinez, Paxton Pomykal, Ema Twumasi, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Paul Arriola all healthy and good to go here.

There is also Eugene Ansah on the bench too as an option to get his second run with the team.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Maarten Paes (family funeral)

Here is what Charlotte is working with

Charlotte also going with the 4-3-3 look tonight.

Catch the game on Apple.