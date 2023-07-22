FC Dallas opened up the Leagues Cup on Friday night with a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Geovane Jesus (Sam Junqua – 79’); Facundo Quignon, (Edwin Cerrillo – 66’) , Alan Velasco (Eugene Ansah – 86’), Sebastian Lletget, Jáder Obrian, (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 66’) , Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo (José Martínez – 86’).



Substitutes not used — Antonio Carrera, Amet Korça, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, Dante Sealy, Paul Arriola.



Charlotte FC — Kristijan Kahlina; Jaylin Lindsey (Patrick Agyemang – 89’), Andrew Privett, Jan Sobocinski, Nathan Byrne; Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Scott Arfield, (Ben Bender – 79’) Kamil Józwiak (Brandon Cambridge – 85’) , Karil Swiderski, Justin Meram (Kerwin Vargas – 79’) .



Substitutes not used — George Marks, Christopher Hegardt, Harrison Afful, Joseph Mora, Hamady Diop, Jack Neeley.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Bernard Kamungo (Jesús Ferreira, Jáder Obrian) – 45’

CLT: Karil Swiderski (penalty kick) – 61’

DAL: Sebastian Lletget (Bernard Kamungo) – 75’

CLT: Ben Bender (Ashley Westwood) – 90+7’



Misconduct Summary:

CLT: Scott Arfield (caution) – 52’

CLT: Andrew Privett (caution) – 55’

CLT: Ashley Westwood (caution) – 68’

DAL: Geovane Jesus (caution) – 69’



Weather: Sunny, 99ºF

Attendance: 10,424

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on tonight's game…

“It is very disappointing because it is a game we have to win, especially with the amount of good and clear chances that we had. We put ourselves in this spot, as we could have controlled this game but now we have to play our next game and depend on other results. It is disappointing to see that we tied a game that we should have won and especially in penalty kicks. We were not as confident when it came to shooting them and it reflected on the field.“



On the team's attacking performance…

“We have been analyzing the way we attack and how aggressive we come out and we are seeing the results. These changes are going to help us a lot especially to score goals and it is working pretty well as that is how we managed to score today. There are things that we are changing and training on and these changes are going to help us a lot in the future.”



Forward Bernard Kamungo

On his growth as a player…

“I'm growing and I think I’m growing in the right way. And my team has helped me a lot, all my teammates just keep pushing me all the time. And I feel it is something that you can see on the field or on watch. I just try to be a good player and just try to help the team. So I think I'm heading in the right path. I'm just so proud of myself for being able to score and assist in the same game.”



On the team regrouping for Tuesday…

“It's all about the team and the players as well. We’re just going to regroup and try to go back to basics and just try to finish our chances. We had the game in our hands, we kind of gave it away. But that is just sports and you can't really do anything about that. Just kind of make sure you play your part. So I think the next game we show our character and who we really are.”

Forward Alan Velasco

Thoughts on Tonight’s performance…

“It is a bittersweet game, we had the opportunity to win and take the three points and also several opportunities to score one or two more goals. Now we have to move on and focus on the upcoming game we have this Tuesday as we are obligated to win this match in order to move on in the group. We have to take advantage that we get to play at home again and fix the mistakes that we made tonight.”



On the upcoming match against Necaxa…

“It is not going to be an easy match and if there is one thing I know is that Liga MX teams are very strong and with many dynamics. We play at home and we have to win, as we need those three points.”



Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On creating chances…

“Yeah, we created a lot. It's just crazy the amount of chances we have, we were in a winning position. And so once we get to penalties, I think it's hard to just mentally stay in it when you should have won the game ready. So yeah, it's a shame."



On the quick turnaround for Necaxa…

“Yeah, I mean, we’ll use this experience and try to get everybody together. Now we have Necaxa, it's a quick turnaround, thankfully, because after something like this, you always want to do that quick turn around. So it's all about winning now. That's it.”



On his goal…

“It was super nice. It was something we worked on in training as well, just that type of play. And again, creating chances is definitely a positive takeaway from today. But yeah, it's hard to look, it's hard to look past those penalty kicks.”