The debut night FC Dallas fans have been waiting for is here as the club gets set to take on CF Montreal tonight.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

This is a big moment to see Petar Musa make his debut, not from the bench, but from the start. He’ll be lined up with Paul Arriola and rookie Logan Farrington in the attack.

The four-man midfield will see a similar group to last week’s, with one change as Bernard Kamungo comes in for Herbert Endeley on the right wing. He’ll be opposite Dante Sealy, with Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser in the middle.

The defense will also have one change: Omar Gonzalez is in with Sebastien Ibeagha out. He’ll be in the three-man backline with Nkosi Tafari and Sam Junqua with Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

That feels like a stacked bench. Sebastian Lletget, Jesus Ferreira, and Paxton Pomykal are good options to earn minutes in this one. Should Nico Estevez need a defensive look, he could also go with Patrickson Delgado to earn his debut in a MLS match.

Injury Report

Out: Marco Farfan - Lower back, Geovane Jesus - Right knee, Amet Korça - Left groin, Alan Velasco - Left knee, Sebastien Ibeagha - calf

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC)

Played with NTSC today: Enes Sali, Isaiah Parker, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Urzua

International Duty: none

Here is what Montreal is working with

It's another formationless lineup card.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCFM

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny

