Photo via Austin FC

FC Dallas looks to get a second road win of the regular season this weekend as they take on rivals Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.

Both teams are coming off midweek matches in the US Open Cup, where Austin was able to advance past New Mexico United, whereas FC Dallas struggled on the road in a 2-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Austin is also coming off a 2-2 draw in league play last weekend against Portland. FC Dallas saw their game last weekend abandoned in the 50th minute against St. Louis CITY SC due to weather. That game will be resumed next month in Frisco.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - With injuries to Paul Arriola and Jesus Jimenez, Ferreira will need to guide the attack a bit more this weekend in Austin. Thankfully, Ferreira has a strong history of success at Q2 Stadium, scoring four goals in six career games against Austin FC.

When Ferreira scores: Dallas has won the last 14 home matches in which Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019. He has scored four goals in FC Dallas’ three home wins this season.

Against Austin in league play: FC Dallas is 3-0-2 in regular season appearances against Austin FC. Austin FC recorded its first overall victory against Dallas in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Q2 Stadium.

I-35 Battle: FC Dallas has won one of its last 12 road matches against fellow Texas

sides (D7 L4), though that win was a 5-3 victory in Austin in August 2021.

Beginning with that game, there have been a total of 24 goals scored in

Dallas’ last five road games against Texas opponents, with at least three

going in every match.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,075 minutes and made 26 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Nkosi Tafari (calf strain), Paul Arriola (precautionary adductor), Jesús Jiménez (broken hand)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

Austin Notes:

Key player for Austin: Jon Gallagher

With Austin’s main DP and MVP candidate Sebastian Driussi out this weekend, their next leading scorer is Gallagher. We discuss him and more in our Austin preview:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL), Diego Fagundez (right groin), Sebastian Driussi

Questionable: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

Weather: 76 degrees, potential rain