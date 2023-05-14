FC Dallas picked up their third shutout of the season on Saturday night, downing ten-man Austin FC 1-0.

LINEUPS

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Sebastien Ibeagha, José Martínez (Nkosi Tafari – 59’), Marco Farfan; Sebastian Lletget (Paul Arriola – 59’ (Sam Junqua – 101’)), Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 77’); Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco (Bernard Kamungo – 77’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Amet Korça, Edwin Cerrillo, José Mulato.



Austin FC — Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Alex Ring, Julio Cascante, Leo Väisänen, Adam Lundkvist (Nick Lima – 77’); Rodney Redes, Dani Pereira, Jhojan Valencia (Aleksandar Radovanovic – 88’), Emiliano Rigoni (Ethan Finlay – 89’); Gyasi Zardes (Maxi Urruti – 65’).



Substitutes not used — Matt Bersano, Diego Fagundez, Hector Jimenez, Sofiane Djeffal, Will Bruin.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Tsiki Ntsabeleng) – 89’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Sebastian Lletget (caution) – 24’

ATX: Leo Väisänen (caution) – 41’

DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) – 42’

ATX: Rodney Redes (caution) – 46’

ATX: Rodney Redes (ejection) – 55’

DAL: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (caution) – 83’



Weather: Cloudy, 72°F

Attendance: 20,738

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…

“We played amazing today. We did not allow this attacking-oriented team to create danger up front. This is due to the players' performance. On Friday, I sat with a couple of the players and I informed them of the plan to contain Austin FC’s attack. We just needed the sacrifice of one player and (Sebastian) Lletget was the player who stepped up and took that responsibility. He worked hard, engaged in every battle and helped the team defensively. These are things that leaders tend to do and that is why we have him on the team because he is important to us. In the attack, we could’ve scored two or three. We had three shots on target and 13 shots total with 18 crosses. It’s not about the quantity but it is about the quality of things. We are coming from a difficult result against Nashville where we had a disappointing performance and result. We wanted to respond and bounce back today and all our guys deserve a lot of credit. We are building towards the way we want to play and be at and sometimes that can take long and is never easy. The guys have a strong mentality and we can respond to any adversity we have in front of us.”



On Jesús Ferreira 's performance…

“If he wants to raise his level to the top, he needs to have phenomenal physical performances. Pressing, running and fighting is what makes him different. He has the ability to keep repeating these actions at a high speed. The moment he does not do that, he loses that strength and power that he has. This is what we asked from him today and he delivered. He made runs behind the defender and he did not stop all night. Sometimes he scored and sometimes he does not, but today he put himself in a good position to score. It was the game-winning goal and I am very happy with his performance. These are the types of performances we demand from him because he is growing into that leadership role and when he encourages others, the team looks a whole lot better as a unit. He led by example tonight and I am glad he had this performance tonight.”



On Alan Velasco’s return…

“It’s great to have a full healthy roster, especially getting a player with special qualities like Alan (Velasco). He also helps provide pressure and fight to the team. It’s his first full game in a month and he showed some miscues but at the same time he showed danger in the attack for us. He put good crosses and had good one on one scenarios. He wanted to play more but we have three games this week and I told him we have to be smart about his minutes.”



Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

Thoughts on the game…

“Obviously a huge result. I think derbies are always special to win but considering how poor our performance was on Wednesday away, we really wanted to respond and show that that's not who we are. I think we did that tonight."



On the overall play against Austin…

"I think that there's still work to be done but the overall football today was much better: the connections were better, the passing was better. Really, really happy to get a goal. Clean sheets are obviously important as well in this league, especially on the road, so it's a collective effort to win."



Importance of getting the win during a heavy run of play in May…

"We have a lot of games this month so we're going to need everybody, the entire roster. The wins don't really mean anything if you don't follow them up, especially at home. Wednesday and Saturday are very important for us to build momentum on this one."

Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On beating Austin…

"It's amazing, you know, especially after what we went through during the week. It was a tough week for us, but I think we are a team that has always responded. We responded very well tonight."



On subbing into the game in the 77th minute…

"It was high pace, high intensity. The instruction was to just bring energy and add more pressure and with (Austin) 10 men down you could take more risk and get a little bit more forward."



On how Rodney Redes’ red card changed the match…

"The game changed because you could see now they couldn't take as much and you were able to keep them in their half longer. If you do that to a team, they're likely to concede."



On Jesus Ferreira’s game-winner…

"Amazing. I'm not surprised that he did it. I'm just happy that he did it."