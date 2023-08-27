Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas had to wait until the very end to find the back of the net in a 1-0 win over Austin FC on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Nkosi Tafari scored his third goal of the season in the dying minutes of a match that saw both teams struggle to put any chances on goal. Marco Farfan curled a ball into the penalty box, where Tafari got behind an Austin defender to give Dallas their second win of the season over Austin.

Neither side tested the other in the first half. The two sides combined for nine total shots, with only one coming on target from Austin FC’s Alex Ring in the 15th minute of the match.

FC Dallas finally saw some life in the second half as substitute forward Eugene Ansah took a great cross from Alan Velasco into the penalty box in the 59th minute. Ansah took one touch past an Austin defender before putting a shot on goal that forced Austin keeper Brad Stuver to make a save.

In the 66th minute, Austin was reduced to ten men when Daniel Pereira picked up his second yellow card of the night. Pereria picked up his first yellow card before halftime on a foul on Velasco. His second one came after a hard tackle on Jose Martinez.

Dallas continued to push for a go-ahead goal after the red card but only had a couple more chances that didn’t manage to test Stuver.

Austin nearly found the back of the net a few minutes into stoppage time on a chance by Jon Gallagher. Tafari and Farfan got in each other’s way in their defensive third, where an Austin attacker picked up the ball and found an open Gallagher on the back post. His shot was blocked but ended up hitting the crossbar.

Dallas picked up the ball from there and pushed the ball up the field, where Farfan eventually picked out Tafari for the game-winner.

Instant Reaction: Boy, it wasn’t the best of games, but it was definitely the best of results for FC Dallas tonight. Austin dominated some of the ball in the first half but never really tested the Dallas defense. But the game turned FC Dallas’ way with the red card to Pereira. For a while, it seemed like FC Dallas was going to struggle to find the back of the net and have to settle for a scoreless draw. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case tonight.

Man of the Match: Give it to Tafari. Though I’d also give a shout to Eugene Ansah.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The quick turnaround stuff picks back up for Nico Estevez and company as they head to St. Louis on Wednesday night before returning home to host Atlanta United next weekend.