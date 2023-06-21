Photo via Austin FC

FC Dallas wraps up play in the month of June tonight as they take on rivals Austin FC for the second time this season.

The two sides squared off last month at Q2 Stadium, where FC Dallas came away with a big 1-0 win. Jesus Ferreira scored the game’s lone goal, but he will be unavailable tonight due to a call-up by the United States for the upcoming Gold Cup tournament.

Both teams are also coming off losses on Matchday 18. Sporting KC knocked off Austin 4-1, while Dallas lost 1-0 at Portland.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - Given all the injuries, suspensions and call-ups for this one, Velasco is going to be the guy tonight for FC Dallas in the attack. If he has a subpar game, so will FC Dallas.

Away from home: FC Dallas is 2-4-3 on the road this season, scoring seven times and allowing ten goals. FC Dallas has not recorded the same result in consecutive games in any of its last 22 regular season away matches dating back to April 2022, totaling (6-8-8).

At the midway point: FC Dallas has recorded seven wins, five draws and six losses through 18 matches this season. Dallas has had between five and seven wins, draws and losses through 18 matches in each of the club's last five MLS seasons.

Paes on patrol: Currently, Maarten Paes ranks No. 3 in MLS for save percentage (79.4) and No. 8 in goals against average (1.00). Paes ranks tied for No. 7 in wins (7). He also held the fourth-longest shutout in minutes (328) this season from April 22 - May 17.

When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 19 matches in which

Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 56-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 33,554 minutes and made 48 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Jader Obrian

Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Questionable: Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), José Martínez, Bernard Kamungo (international duty - travel)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Jesús Ferreira

Austin Notes:

Key player for Austin: Sebastian Driussi

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL), Leo Vaisanen (right LCL)

Questionable: Aleksandar Radovanovic (right shoulder), Sofiane Djeffal (right ankle)

International duty: none

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Kickoff: 8:30 PM

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

Weather: 92, hot