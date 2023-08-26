FC Dallas returns to league play tonight after a three-week layoff from their Leagues Cup run earlier this month. Tonight, they host their rivals from down south, Austin FC.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

It has been a few weeks, but we’re back. The big news for this one is Jesus Ferreira being out due to an illness. Jesus Jimenez gets his first start since mid-June in Portland. Paul Arriola also returns to the line for the first time in a few months

The rest of the lineup looks very similar to what we saw in the Leagues Cup. Alan Velasco and Sebastian Lletget get a start in the midfield, with Facundo Quignon roaming behind them.

Jose Martinez gets a start in the center of the defense over Sebastian Ibeagha.

Who we could see in the second half

I think it is fair to say that we’ll likely see Paxton Pomykal, Eugene Ansah, Jader Obrian or possibly Sam Junqua off the bench.

The bigger deal will be the debut of Asier Illarremendi, who could come in midway through the second half.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Jesus Ferreira (illness)

Here is what Austin is working with

No formation card because they’re lame. But we do get to see Matt Hedges for the first time back in Frisco.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.